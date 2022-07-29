US Markets

Brazil's CSN wins CEEE-G privatization auction for $179 million

Contributor
Letícia Fucuchima Reuters
Published

Brazilian steelmaker CSN SA on Friday made the winning bid in the privatization auction of power generator CEEE-G for 928 million reais ($178.71 million).

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN SA CSNA3.SA on Friday made the winning bid in the privatization auction of power generator CEEE-G for 928 million reais ($178.71 million).

The offer, made through its subsidiary Companhia Florestal do Brasil, represented a 10.93% premium over the initial auction price.

($1 = 5.1929 reais)

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular