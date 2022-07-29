Brazil's CSN wins CEEE-G privatization auction for $179 million
SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN SA CSNA3.SA on Friday made the winning bid in the privatization auction of power generator CEEE-G for 928 million reais ($178.71 million).
The offer, made through its subsidiary Companhia Florestal do Brasil, represented a 10.93% premium over the initial auction price.
($1 = 5.1929 reais)
(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Editing by Christian Plumb)
