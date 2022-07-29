Brazil's CSN wins CEEE-G privatization auction for $179 million

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN SA CSNA3.SA on Friday made the winning bid in the privatization auction of power generator CEEE-G for 928 million reais ($178.71 million).

The offer, made through its subsidiary Companhia Florestal do Brasil, represented a 10.93% premium over the initial auction price.

($1 = 5.1929 reais)

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.