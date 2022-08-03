Brazil's CSN to consider listing its energy unit, says CFO

Adds more information

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN SA CSNA3.SA will consider listing its energy unit CSN Energia following the acquisition of power generator CEEE-G, the company's chief financial officer Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro said on Wednesday.

In a conference call, the executive forecasted that the CEEE-G acquisition will cut CSN's electricity costs by 60%.

This will result in a gain of 344 million reais per year in the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Slightly more than 50% of the energy generated by CEEE-G's hydroelectric plants will be allocated among the group's steel, cement and mining units as of 2023, Ribeiro said.

Last week, CSN won the privatization auction of CEEE-G for 928 million reais.

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

