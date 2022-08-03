US Markets

Brazil's CSN to consider listing its energy unit, says CFO

Letícia Fucuchima Reuters
Brazilian steelmaker CSN SA will consider listing its energy unit CSN Energia following the acquisition of power generator CEEE-G, the company's chief financial officer Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro said on Wednesday.

Last week, CSN won the privatization auction of CEEE-G for 928 million reais.

