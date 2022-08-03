Brazil's CSN to consider listing its energy unit, says CFO
SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN SA CSNA3.SA will consider listing its energy unit CSN Energia following the acquisition of power generator CEEE-G, the company's chief financial officer Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro said on Wednesday.
Last week, CSN won the privatization auction of CEEE-G for 928 million reais.
(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini)
