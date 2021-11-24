Brazil's CSN to acquire metal-can maker Metalgráfica

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil steelmaker CSN CSNA3.SA said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire metal-can maker Metalgráfica in a move it said would allow it to expand the production capacity of its packaging division.

CSN said the transaction, which requires shareholder approval, will make Metalgráfica a fully owned subsidiary.

Metalgráfica shareholders will receive CSN shares.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Chris Reese)

