Brazil's CSN sells 56 mln preferred shares in Usiminas - filing

Aluísio Alves Reuters
SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil iron ore producer CSN CSNA3.SA said on Friday it has sold 56 million preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA, reducing its holding of this class of shares to 10.07%.

"The company will evaluate strategic alternatives for the allocation of proceeds from this sale," CSN said in a securities filing.

According to Reuters calculations, the sale raised 1.3 billion reais ($248 million), based on the share's closing price on Friday at 23.14 reais.

($1 = 5.2271 reais)

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

