Brazil's CSN posts loss, cuts guidance for 2019

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Alberto Alerigi Jr Reuters
Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional posted a net loss of 871 million reais ($216 million) in the third quarter due to the depreciation of the local currency, as well as a drop in value of its stake in another mining company.

The company cut its guidance for operating profit by about 12% to 7.5 billion reais, the company said in a separate filing.

The company has a stake in Usiminas USIM5.SA, another steelmaker, that CSN said lost more than 300 million reais in value during the quarter.

