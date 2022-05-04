US Markets

Brazil's CSN posts 76% profit drop in Q1

Contributors
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Peter Editing by Stephen Coates Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Washington Alves

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) posted first-quarter net income of 1.36 billion reais ($277.3 million) on Wednesday, down 76% from the same period the previous year.

Adds details on net income, EBITDA, iron ore

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) CSNA3.SA posted first-quarter net income of 1.36 billion reais ($277.3 million) on Wednesday, down 76% from the same period the previous year.

The bottom line came in below the 3 billion reais expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The company said the first three months of 2022 were "marked by a challenging scenario" due to heavy rain in Brazil's Southeast region and cost pressures on coal and coal coke.

On a sequential basis, however, the company posted a 29% jump in net income driven by higher realized iron ore prices that boosted its mining unit.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 19% from the previous year to 4.71 billion reais, also led by mining division CSN Mineracao SA CMIN3.SA.

CSN said steel and iron ore sale volume fell by 12% and 16% respectively from the first quarter of 2021.

($1 = 4.9198 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Peter; Editing by Stephen Coates Frontini; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular