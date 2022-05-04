Brazil's CSN posts 76% profit drop in Q1

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) CSNA3.SA posted on Wednesday a first quarter net income of 1.364 billion reais, down 76% amid lower domestic and international steel prices.

The bottom line came in below the 3.00 billion reais expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Peter Frontini; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

