Brazil's CSN on Thyssenkrupp steel interest: always assessing opportunities

DUESSELDORF, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) CSNA3.SA is always scanning the market for assets, it said on Wednesday, responding to a report that it was among parties interested in the steel business of Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE.

Sources said on Tuesday that CSN was interested in Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, which the German conglomerate has been trying to divest for several years, but that no official negotiations have started.

"The Company clarifies that it always evaluates investment opportunities in line with its business strategy, but that at this moment there is no binding fact or document that deserves disclosure to the market under the terms of the legislation in force," CSN said, adding that it would inform shareholders and the market if this changed.

Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board is expected to discuss efforts to sell the steel business at a meeting scheduled for March 31, with some labour representatives favouring a scenario under which it will remain part of the group.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

