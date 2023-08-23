News & Insights

US Markets
X

Brazil's CSN not interested in U.S. Steel, eyes smaller targets

August 23, 2023 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN CSNA3.SA will not make an offer for U.S. Steel X.N as it is too big of a target, its CEO Benjamin Steinbruch said on Wednesday, although his firm is still interested in expanding to the North American market.

In an event hosted by lender Santander Brasil in Sao Paulo, Steinbruch, who is also a controlling shareholder in CSN, told Reuters the firm is interested in expanding in the United States, but it is focusing on smaller acquisition targets.

"We're not interested in bidding for U.S. Steel. It's too big of an asset and we're committed to reducing our leverage", the executive said, denying market rumors about joining the race for U.S. Steel.

In 2018, the Brazilian company sold a steel mill in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics for $400 million and it still owns a mill in Germany, where it produces long steel.

CSN ended the second quarter with leverage, measured by net debt/EBITDA ratio at 2.78 times, compared to 1.31 a year earlier. The company has a target to reduce this leverage to between 1.75 to 1.95.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

X
STLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.