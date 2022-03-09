Brazil's CSN misses analysts estimates for Q4 net profit

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA on Wednesday posted a fourth quarter net income of 1.06 billion reais ($211.48 million), down 73% from a year earlier amid lower domestic steel volume and prices.

Analysts were expecting the bottom line to come in at 1.85 billion reais, according to a Refinitiv Eikon poll. CSN also reported a quarterly net revenue of 10.3 billion reais, below a market forecast of 11.19 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0123 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.