Brazil's CSN misses analysts estimates for Q4 net profit

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Peter Frontini Reuters
SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA on Wednesday posted a fourth quarter net income of 1.06 billion reais ($211.48 million), down 73% from a year earlier amid lower domestic steel volume and prices.

Analysts were expecting the bottom line to come in at 1.85 billion reais, according to a Refinitiv Eikon poll. CSN also reported a quarterly net revenue of 10.3 billion reais, below a market forecast of 11.19 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0123 reais)

