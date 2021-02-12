Brazil's CSN Mineracao prices IPO at 8.50 reais each - sources

(Adds context, use of proceeds)

By Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's CSN Mineração SA , the mining unit of steelmaker Cia Siderurgica Nacional , priced its initial public offering at 8.50 reais on Friday, at the bottom of a range set between 8.50 reais and 11.35 reais, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The IPO will raise a total of 5.2 billion reais ($968 million) with the sale of 614 million shares, the sources added.

CSN Mineração will use the proceeds of the primary portion, around 1.4 billion reais, to expand its mining projects and port terminal.

Parent Companhia Siderurgica Nacional , known as CSN, will receive the largest share of the proceeds in the IPO and intends to use them to reduce its debt ratios.

CSN's Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch has long promised to sell assets, but has decided against different M&A transactions over the last years because disagreed on the valuations. ($1 = 5.3717 reais) ($1 = 5.3728 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb and David Gregorio) ((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;)) Keywords: CSN MINERACAO IPO/ (UPDATE 1)

