Brazil's CSN Mineracao prices IPO at 8.50 reais each - sources

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's CSN Mineração SA CMIN3.SA, the mining unit of steelmaker Cia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA, priced its initial public offering at 8.50 reais on Friday, at the bottom of a range set between 8.50 reais and 11.35 reais, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The IPO will raise a total of 5.5 billion reais ($1.02 billion), the sources added.

($1 = 5.3717 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb)

