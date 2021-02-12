US Markets

Brazil's CSN Mineracao prices IPO at 8.50 reais each - sources

Brazil's CSN Mineração SA, the mining unit of steelmaker Cia Siderurgica Nacional, priced its initial public offering at 8.50 reais on Friday, at the bottom of a range set between 8.50 reais and 11.35 reais, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The IPO will raise a total of 5.5 billion reais ($1.02 billion), the sources added.

($1 = 5.3717 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb)

