US Markets

Brazil's CSN Mineracao gets long-term deal to supply iron ore to Glencore

January 17, 2023 — 05:48 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's CSN Mineracao SA CMIN3.SA said on Tuesday it has reached a deal for a long-term supply of iron ore to Swiss trader Glencore.

The agreement includes a prepayment of up to $500 million from Glencore for the supply of about 13 million tonnes through four years starting 2024, CSN Mineracao said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.