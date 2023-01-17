Brazil's CSN Mineracao gets long-term deal to supply iron ore to Glencore

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's CSN Mineracao SA CMIN3.SA said on Tuesday it has reached a deal for a long-term supply of iron ore to Swiss trader Glencore.

The agreement includes a prepayment of up to $500 million from Glencore for the supply of about 13 million tonnes through four years starting 2024, CSN Mineracao said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.