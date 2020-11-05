Brazil's CSN may push back IPO of mining unit - paper

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúgica Nacional SA CSNA3.SA could delay plans for an initial public offering (IPO) for its mining unit CSN Mineração SA, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

According to the sources, political and economic uncertainties may disrupt the deal's pricing. A decision on whether to postpone the proposed IPO will be made over the next few weeks, Valor reported.

CSN did not respond to an email requesting comment on the report.

CSN Mineração SA, which owns the massive Casa de Pedra mine, is Brazil's second-largest iron ore exporter and has certified reserves of more than 3 billion tonnes, according to information on the company's website.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.