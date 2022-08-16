Brazil's CSN may have strategic investor in its energy unit - CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA will consider bringing a strategic investor to its energy business, Chief Executive Benjamin Steinbruch told analysts on Tuesday.

CSN, as the company is known, acquired last month for $179 million power generator CEEE-G, privatized by the Brazilian southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. CSN decided to bid on its own after its partner, France's EDF EDF.PA dropped out. .

Since then, CSN has also mentioned a potential IPO of the unit. .

($1 = 5.1430 reais)

