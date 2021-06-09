Brazil's CSN in talks to acquire cement maker Elizabeth -newspaper

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN CSNA3.SA is close to acquiring cement company Cimento Elizabeth for roughly $250 million, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

Elizabeth is controlled by investment firm Farallon Capital. CSN and Farallon did not immediately reply a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

CSN cement unit CSN Cimentos is planning for an initial public offering this year.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.