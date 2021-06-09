US Markets

Brazil's CSN in talks to acquire cement maker Elizabeth

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian steelmaker CSN is close to acquiring cement company Cimento Elizabeth for roughly $250 million, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN CSNA3.SA is close to acquiring cement company Cimento Elizabeth for roughly $250 million, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

Elizabeth is controlled by investment firm Farallon Capital. In a statement, CSN confirmed the negotiations, without disclosing further detail. Farallon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

CSN cement unit CSN Cimentos is planning for an initial public offering this year.

