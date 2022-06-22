Brazil's CSN hires financial adviser to assess investment in Samarco

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA (CSN) confirmed on Wednesday it has hired a financial adviser to assess a potential investment in mining company Samarco Mineracao SA, but no binding document was signed yet.

Reuters reported on Monday that CSN was drafting an offer to acquire Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA VALE3.SA and BHP Group BHPB.LBHP.AX. The offer will be presented by its adviser RK Partners to the bankruptcy court judge overseeing its debt restructuring, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Louise Heavens)

