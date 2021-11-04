Brazil's CSN expects to produce or buy up to 37 kton of iron ore in 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company CSN CSNA3.SA said on Wednesday that it expects to reach total iron ore volumes of between 36,000 and 37,000 kilotonnes in 2021, between third party purchases and production.

The firm, formally Cia Siderurgica Nacional SA CSNA3.SA, added that it expected capital expenditure on mine expansion projects to reach 560 million reais ($101 million) this year.

It added that it expected 2021 C1 iron ore extraction costs, which typically include only direct costs such as labor, to come to $19 per tonne.

($1 = 5.55 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.