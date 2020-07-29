US Markets

Brazil's CSN expects to meet iron ore sales forecast despite crisis

Alberto Alerigi Reuters
SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA said on Wednesday it expects to meet its iron ore sales forecast issued at the beginning of the year, despite the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussing second-quarter results, executives said they expect to raise steel prices by up to 10% in coming months. Shares rose almost 7% on Wednesday.

