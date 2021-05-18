Brazil's CSN Cimentos files for IPO - filing

US Markets

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional said its cement unit CSN Cimentos filed on Monday for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing.

The move comes roughly three months after CSN concluded the IPO of its mining unit CSN Mineracao CMIN3.SA.

Reuters reported earlier in February that CSN was in talks with Banco Bradesco SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co to hire them to manage the cement unit IPO. CSN did not disclose the banks it hired. nL1N2KW2KM

