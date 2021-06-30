Brazil's CSN cement unit to buy Elizabeth Cimentos and Mineracao for $218 mln

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - The cement unit of Brazil's steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has agreed to buy Elizabeth Cimentos and Elizabeth Mineracao for 1.08 billion reais ($218 million), the company said in a securities filing.

The deal will increase CSN Cimentos production capacity by 1.3 mln tonnes a year, reaching a total capacity of 6 mln tonnes a year. The acquisition needs to be approved by antitrust regulators, CSN added.

CSN Cimentos is expected to price its initial public offering by the end of the year, sources told Reuters. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bradesco are expected to manage the transaction.

The steelmaker concluded earlier this year the listing of its mining unit CSN Mineracao SA CMIN3.SA, which currently has a 100 billion real ($20 billion) market capitalization.

($1 = 4.9557 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)

