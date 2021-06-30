Brazil's CSN cement unit to buy Elizabeth Cimentos and Mineracao for $218 mln

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - The cement unit of Brazil's steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has agreed to buy Elizabeth Cimentos and Elizabeth Mineracao for 1.08 billion reais ($218 million), the company said in a securities filing.

The deal will increase CSN's cement unit production capacity by 1.3 mln tonnes a year, reaching a total capacity of 6 mln tonnes a year. The acquisition needs to be approved by antitrust regulators, CSN added.

($1 = 4.9557 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)

