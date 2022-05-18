US Markets

Brazil's CSN approves share buyback program of 58 mln shares

Contributors
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published

Brazil steelmaker CSN said on Wednesday its board approved a share buyback program of up to 58 million common shares.

May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil steelmaker CSN CSNA3.SA said on Wednesday its board approved a share buyback program of up to 58 million common shares.

In a securities filing, the company said the program will be carried out from May 19, 2022 until May 18, 2023.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular