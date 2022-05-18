Brazil's CSN approves share buyback program of 58 mln shares

May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil steelmaker CSN CSNA3.SA said on Wednesday its board approved a share buyback program of up to 58 million common shares.

In a securities filing, the company said the program will be carried out from May 19, 2022 until May 18, 2023.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

