Brazil's credit bureau Boa Vista raises $383 mln in IPO

Brazilian credit bureau Boa Vista Servicos SA raised 2.17 billion reais ($383.31 million) in an initial public offering on Monday, according to a securities filing.

The company priced its shares at 12.2 reais each.

Boa Vista and its partners - which include private equity firm TMG Capital and Sao Paulo Commercial Association - sold shares in the offering.

Investment banking units of JPMorgan & Chase, Citi and Morgan Stanley will manage the offering.

Earlier on Monday, Cosan SA's CSAN3.SA gas company Compass decided to call off an IPO as it faced weaker-than-expected investor demand for its shares.

($1 = 5.6612 reais)

