Brazil's credit bureau Boa Vista raises $383 mln in IPO
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian credit bureau Boa Vista Servicos SA BOAS3.SA raised 2.17 billion reais ($383.31 million) in an initial public offering on Monday, according to a securities filing.
The company priced its shares at 12.2 reais each.
Boa Vista and its partners - which include private equity firm TMG Capital and Sao Paulo Commercial Association - sold shares in the offering.
Investment banking units of JPMorgan & Chase, Citi and Morgan Stanley will manage the offering.
Earlier on Monday, Cosan SA's CSAN3.SA gas company Compass decided to call off an IPO as it faced weaker-than-expected investor demand for its shares.
($1 = 5.6612 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))
