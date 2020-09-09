Brazil's credit bureau Boa Vista files for $450 mln IPO

SAO PAULO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian credit bureau Boa Vista SCPC filed late on Tuesday for an initial public offering which may raise up to 2.4 billion reais ($450.70 million), it said in the preliminary prospectus.

The company set the price range in the offering at 10.80 reais to 13.60 reais, which a final price set on Sept. 28.

The company will issue 83,333,333 new shares, while its partners - which include private equity firm TMG Capital and Sao Paulo Commercial Association - will sell 71,316,851 shares. Including the issuance of overallotments, the offering may reach 177,847,711 shares.

Boa Vista said it plans to use proceeds to fund acquisitions.

The company posted net revenues of 302.9 million reais and net income of 23.5 million reais in the first half of the year.

Investment banking units of JPMorgan & Chase, Citi and Morgan Stanley will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.3250 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.