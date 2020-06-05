Brazil's CPFL sets share price of renewables unit at 18.24 reais in delisting tender

Energy

SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company CPFL Energia SA , controlled by China's State Grid, has fixed the share price for an upcoming delisting offer of subsidiary CFPL Renovaveis at 18.24 reais, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

CPFL Energia holds 99.94% of outstanding shares in CPFL Renovaveis, according to the company website. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Christian Plumb) ((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-1195057-1453)) Keywords: CPFL RENOVAVEIS DELISTING/ (URGENT)

