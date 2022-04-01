US Markets

Brazil's CPFL sets prices for CEEE-T public offer

Nayara Figueiredo Reuters
April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil power company CPFL Energia CPFE3.SA priced the CEEE-T public offering tender at 349.29 reais per common share and 349.29 reais per preferred share, according to a securities filing released on Friday.

CEEE-T is an energy transmitter acquired by CPFL in an auction by the government of Rio Grande do Sul state last year. The figure will be fully paid in cash on the date of financial settlement of the tender offer.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

