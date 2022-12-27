Brazil's cost of bank loans rises to five-year high, defaults up

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in bank loans in Brazil rose in November to the highest level in more than five years, while default ratios continued to grow, central bank data showed on Tuesday, highlighting worsening credit conditions.

Bank loans in the largest economy in Latin America have lost steam under the effects of an aggressive monetary tightening cycle to tame inflation. The country's benchmark interest rate now stands at 13.75% from a 2% record low in March 2021.

The central bank has left rates unchanged since September, but the data showed average interest rates on non-earmarked loans rose in November to 44.1% per year, the highest level since August 2017.

Bank lending spreads grew to 31.2 percentage points from 30.6 points the month before, and a broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios increased again to 4.3% from 4.2% in October.

The central bank has stressed its growing concern about the effects of lower economic activity on credit risks, pointing to a "relevant" increase in risks on financing families this year.

Despite that, outstanding loans in Brazil grew for the tenth straight month in November, up 1.0% from October to 5.264 trillion reais ($1 trillion).

However, 12-month growth slowed to 14.7% from 15.7% in October, the data showed.

($1 = 5.2484 reais)

