Brazil's Cosan to focus on high quality iron ore in new mining venture, says exec

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Cosan SA CSAN3.SA will focus on high quality iron ore in its newly launched mining unit, which is expected to produce 10 million tonnes in 2025, said Juarez Saliba de Avelar, chief executive of the joint venture.

Shares in Cosan rose almost 4% in morning trading after it announced on Monday a partnership with Paulo Brito Group to enter the mining sector to explore and transport iron ore. Cosan also acquired the Sao Luis Port Company for 720 million reais to integrate the joint venture with Paulo Brito.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.