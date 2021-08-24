Brazil's Cosan to focus on high quality iron ore in new mining venture, says exec

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Cosan SA CSAN3.SA will focus on high quality iron ore in its newly launched mining unit, which is expected to produce 10 million tonnes in 2025, said Juarez Saliba de Avelar, chief executive of the joint venture.

Shares in Cosan rose almost 4% in morning trading after it announced on Monday a partnership with Paulo Brito Group, controlling shareholder of Aura Minerals ORA.TO, to enter the mining sector to explore and transport iron ore.

CEO Avelar said the JV's project in the Brazilian northern state of Para was able to break even at a price level of $60 per iron ore tonne, much below current trading prices of $150.

This unit in the town of Paraupebas, where giant miner Vale SAVALE3.SA also operates, is likely to yield between two and three billion tonnes of iron ore.

The deal marks Cosan's entrance in a new business, adding to its portfolio of companies in fuel distribution, refinery, ethanol, gas, logistics and lubricants.

"The news is positive for Cosan, although the deal is quite small compared to its other business units," analysts at Mirae Asset said in a note to clients.

