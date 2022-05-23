US Markets

Brazil's Cosan subsidiary Moove acquires U.S. PetroChoice Lubrication

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian lubricant distributor Moove, owned by Cosan SA, has agreed to buy the largest U.S. lubricant distributor, PetroChoice Lubricants, for $479 million, the company said in a securities filing published on Monday.

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian lubricant distributor Moove, owned by Cosan SA CSAN3.SA, has agreed to buy the largest U.S. lubricant distributor, PetroChoice Lubricants, for $479 million, the company said in a securities filing published on Monday.

The acquisition will boost Moove's annual revenue by 50%, to around 9 billion reais ($1.87 billion), Chief Executive Filipe Affonso Ferreira told Reuters in an interview.

The company produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand in South America and Europe, with one factory in Brazil and one in the U.K.

PetroChoice will add two factories in the United States and around 50 distribution centers.

Moove had been in talks with PetroChoice's owner, private equity firm Golden Gate Capital, for around a year about the acquisition, Ferreira added.

The deal will be paid in cash and Moove will finance most of it. Paul Hastings LLP was the financial advisor for Moove, while Kirkland & Ellis and Reed Smith was for PetroChoice.

Cosan SA has a 70% stake in Moove and private equity firm CVC Capital owns 30%.

($1 = 4.8124 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Aurora Ellis and David Gregorio)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular