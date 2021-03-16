US Markets

Brazil's Cosan says IPO of joint venture Raizen may happen soon- CFO

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian energy company Cosan SA said on Tuesday it plans to list joint venture Raizen ahead of other companies in the group.

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Cosan SA CSAN3.SA said on Tuesday it plans to list joint venture Raizen ahead of other companies in the group.

Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Martins said the listing of joint venture Raizen is closer since the acquisition of rival ethanol producer Biosev SA BSEV3.SA, announced last month .

Martins said "this is the ideal timing" for Raizen, a joint venture between Cosan and Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.L, to raise capital and finance growth.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo )

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular