Brazil's Cosan says IPO of joint venture Raizen may happen soon- CFO

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Cosan SA CSAN3.SA said on Tuesday it plans to list joint venture Raizen ahead of other companies in the group.

Chief Financial Officer Marcelo Martins said the listing of joint venture Raizen is closer since the acquisition of rival ethanol producer Biosev SA BSEV3.SA, announced last month .

Martins said "this is the ideal timing" for Raizen, a joint venture between Cosan and Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.L, to raise capital and finance growth.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo )

