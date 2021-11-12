Brazil's Cosan reports record Q3 net income of $597 million

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazil energy company Cosan CSAN3.SA on Friday reported a record net profit of 3.26 billion reais ($597.2 million) in the third quarter, compared to 222.9 million in the same period last year.

In adjusted terms, net income was 531 million reais, an increase of 6.5% year-on-year, it said in a securities filing.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 3.44 billion reais, up 6.7% year-on-year, driven by the expansion of operating results which reflected the resumption of economic activity in Brazil, the company said.

($1 = 5.4588 reais)

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)

