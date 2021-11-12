US Markets

Brazil's Cosan reports record Q3 net income of $597 million

Contributor
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil energy company Cosan on Friday reported a record net profit of 3.26 billion reais ($597.2 million) in the third quarter, compared to 222.9 million in the same period last year.

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazil energy company Cosan CSAN3.SA on Friday reported a record net profit of 3.26 billion reais ($597.2 million) in the third quarter, compared to 222.9 million in the same period last year.

In adjusted terms, net income was 531 million reais, an increase of 6.5% year-on-year, it said in a securities filing.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 3.44 billion reais, up 6.7% year-on-year, driven by the expansion of operating results which reflected the resumption of economic activity in Brazil, the company said.

($1 = 5.4588 reais)

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)

((anthony.boadle@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 98204-1110 ; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular