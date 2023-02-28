US Markets
Brazil's Cosan posts profit down 37% after slump in energy unit

February 28, 2023 — 08:10 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian conglomerate Cosan SA CSAN3.SA on Tuesday reported a 37% decrease in fourth-quarter net profit, weighed by poor earnings from its energy subsidiary Raizen RAIZ4.SA.

Cosan, which is controlled by Brazilian billionaire Rubens Ometto and owns stakes in companies across a number of sectors, posted a profit of 806 million reais ($154.3 million) for the last three months of 2022.

