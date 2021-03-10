Brazil's Cosan plans IPOs of two companies and joint venture -CEO

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy group Cosan SA is working on initial public offerings for two companies it controls and its joint venture Raizen, Cosan's Chief Executive Officer Luis Henrique Guimaraes said.

Cosan will conclude on Wednesday the simplification of its corporate structure, merging three holding companies into one. Now it plans to list two companies it controls, Compass, an energy trader and natural gas distributor, and Moove, a lubricant producer and distributor.

Ethanol producer and fuel distributor Raizen, Cosan's joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell , is also being prepared for a listing, Guimaraes added, declining to give a timeframe.

Compass, which had already filed for IPO authorization last year but suspended the transaction due to market conditions, is most advanced in the process. "This IPO is ready, I just need to push the button," the CEO said.

Compass is in exclusive talks with state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to acquire a 51% stake in its natural gas distribution company Gaspetro, he said.

Guimaraes said he was optimistic about market conditions to list the companies this year, despite recent volatility.

Via Raizen, Cosan is also considering a potential bid for some refineries that Petrobras has put on the block.

