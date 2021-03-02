Commodities
CZZ

Brazil's Cosan issues $113 mln in new shares as part of restructure

Contributors
concentrating the free-float of various companies into one stock Reuters
listing that stock in New York via ADSs Reuters
the company expects Cosan shares to be more heavily traded Reuters
it has said. Reuters
Published

Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan SA will issue roughly 638 million reais ($113 million) of new share capital to fully incorporate shareholders of subsidiary Cosan Logistica SA, the company said on Tuesday.

By concentrating the free-float of various companies into one stock, and listing that stock in New York via ADSs, the company expects Cosan shares to be more heavily traded, it has said.

Cosan also expects the move will help to raise cash via future follow-on offerings and possible initial public offerings.

($1 = 5.64 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CZZ

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular