Brazil's Cosan issues $113 mln in new shares as part of restructure

By concentrating the free-float of various companies into one stock, and listing that stock in New York via ADSs, the company expects Cosan shares to be more heavily traded, it has said.

Cosan also expects the move will help to raise cash via future follow-on offerings and possible initial public offerings.

($1 = 5.64 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.