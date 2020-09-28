US Markets
Brazil's Cosan cancels IPO for Compass gas unit due to market conditions

Aluisio Alvez Reuters
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian energy company Cosan SA will cancel a planned initial public offering for its subsidiary Compass Gas e Energia, the country's largest natural gas distributor, due to market conditions, it said in a securities filing on Monday.

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Cosan SA CSAN3.SAwill cancel a planned initial public offering for its subsidiary Compass Gas e Energia, the country's largest natural gas distributor, due to market conditions, it said in a securities filing on Monday.

Compass was seeking to raise roughly 4.4 billion reais ($779.73 million) in an IPO, which was set to be priced on Monday. The company was planning to use the proceeds for potential acquisitions and privatizations.

To conclude the IPO, one person familiar with the matter said Compass would have to lower the bottom of its price range, which was set between 25.50 reais and 31.50 reais. But Cosan preferred to cancel the plan and potentially reinstate it later this year, the source added.

Shares in Cosan were down roughly 2% after it announced the IPO cancellation, in line with the stock exchange benchmark index.

Since Compass launched its IPO on Sept. 8, the index has dropped 5.1%.

($1 = 5.6430 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alvez and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

