US Markets

Brazil's Cosan acquires 4.9% of miner Vale, plans to buy more

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's Cosan SA said on Friday it had acquired 4.9% of Vale SA's common shares and intends to further increase its stake in the mining company.

Adds more details on deal

SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Cosan SA CSAN3.SA said on Friday it had acquired 4.9% of Vale SA's VALE3.SA common shares and intends to further increase its stake in the mining company.

The deal marks Cosan's push into the iron ore industry, bolstered by one of the world's largest miners.

In a securities filing, Cosan said it made the purchase "through a subsidiary and a combination of direct investments, equity and derivative operations."

The company will request approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade to raise the stake to 6.5%.

Until then, Cosan "will be exposed to an additional and exclusively financial position of 1.6% of Vale's equity through a derivative transaction that is different from the one used for the acquisition," it said.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular