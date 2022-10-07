Brazil's Cosan acquires 4.9% of miner Vale, plans to buy more

US Markets

Brazil's Cosan SA said on Friday it had acquired 4.9% of Vale SA's common shares and intends to further increase its stake in the mining firm.

In a securities filing, Cosan said it made the purchase "through a subsidiary and a combination of direct investments, equity and derivative operations."

