Brazil's corn exports to China requires deal about GMO -producers association

Roberto Samora Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Brazilian corn exports to China requires a deal about genetic modified grains to effectively begin, Abramilho, an association representing local corn growers, said on Wednesday.

Abramilho's comments come in the wake of China's customs authority announcing an agreement with Brazilian authorities to allow imports of Brazilian corn.

