Brazil's corn exports to China requires deal about GMO -producers association

May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports to China requires a deal about genetic modified grains to effectively begin, Abramilho, an association representing local corn growers, said on Wednesday.

Abramilho's comments come in the wake of China's customs authority announcing an agreement with Brazilian authorities to allow imports of Brazilian corn.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.