Brazil's core inflation still well above desired levels -cenbank governor

BRASILIA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's average core inflation has been falling but it is still well above what policymakers would like, central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, reaffirming that the fight against inflation has not been won.

Speaking at an event hosted by the restaurant association Abrasel, Campos Neto deemed state-run oil company Petrobras' PETR4.SA decision to hike fuel prices as appropriate, saying it is not suitable for domestic prices to deviate too far from international ones.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

