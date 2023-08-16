News & Insights

Brazil's core inflation still well above desired levels -cenbank governor

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

August 16, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's average core inflation has been falling but it is still well above what policymakers would like, central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, reaffirming that the fight against inflation has not been won.

Speaking at an event hosted by the restaurant association Abrasel, Campos Neto deemed state-run oil company Petrobras' PETR4.SA decision to hike fuel prices as appropriate, saying it is not suitable for domestic prices to deviate too far from international ones.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

