Brazil's core inflation cooling, economy provides positive surprise -cenbank chief

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

May 29, 2023 — 09:23 pm EDT

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Central Bank of Brazil chief Roberto Campos Neto on Monday said the country's core inflation is on average cooling, albeit more slowly than expected, adding that this trend should continue.

Campos Neto said in a speech that Brazil's headline inflation is "falling a lot," but that core inflation in all countries remains "quite high" compared to the targets set by their central banks.

"We still have high long-term inflation expectations," he added.

Brazil's domestic economic performance has surprised in a good way, Campos Neto said, with activity in the services sector rising, though industrial activity is falling.

"The labor market has been a relatively positive surprise in Brazil," he added. "Unemployment is at a much better level than before the pandemic. There is unemployment in industry, but job creation in the services (sector)."

