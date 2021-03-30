Brazil's Copersucar to buy Cargill's 50% stake in sugar venture Alvean

By Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's Copersucar has reached a deal to buy Cargill's 50% share in the sugar trading venture Alvean for an undisclosed amount, the Brazilian company said on Tuesday.

With the deal, Copersucar will become the sole shareholder in Alvean, the world's largest sugar trading company, moving around 12 million tonnes of the sweetener per year, or around 20% of the global trade.

Copersucar said in a statement that it will pay for the transaction with cash from its reserves, declining to give the amount.

The deal is dependent on approval by Brazilian antitrust agency CADE, the company said.

Alvean was formed in 2014 when Cargill and Copersucar announced a deal to combine their global sugar trading operations.

There was no immediate comment from Cargill.

