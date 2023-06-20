Brazil's Copersucar sees sugarcane crushing up to at least 100 mln tons

Changes headline, lead to include new data on 2023/2024 crop

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol company Copersucar expects that sugarcane crushing during the current harvesting season will increase by at least 12%, compared to the previous cycle, according to a new forecast announced on Tuesday.

CEO Tomas Caetano Manzano told a press conference that the company will likely crush more than 100 million metric tons of sugarcane during the current 2023/2024 season, up from the 89 million metric tons crushed in the previous harvest.

"We should surpass three digits in production," he said.

Copersucar's net profits during the previous 2022/2023 season reached 679 million reais ($142 million), its second-largest net profit ever recorded and below only the 781 million reais reported in the previous season.

The company's profitability follows the best-ever result for its trading arm Alvean, which grew its market share to 29% of global sugar sales during the 2022/2023 cycle, according to Copersucar.

The company's revenue last season, however, declined 6.4% on a yearly basis to reach 70.1 billion reais, it added.

($1 = 4.7772 reais

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Alire Garcia)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.