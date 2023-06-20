Brazil's Copersucar hits second-largest net profit ever in 2022/23

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol giant Copersucar said on Tuesday it has reached in 2022/23 its second-largest net profit ever at 679 million reais ($142.13 million), below only the 781 million reported in the previous season.

The bottom line came in as trading unit Alvean achieved a market share of 29% of global sugar sales in the cycle, its best result ever, Copersucar said. Group renevue declined 6.4% on a yearly basis to 70.14 billion reais, it added.

($1 = 4.7772 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora, Editing by Louise Heavens)

