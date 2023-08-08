Brazil's Copel prices privatization share offering at $1 bln -report

Adds more details on offering in paragraph 4, context in paragraph 3

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The share offering that will privatize Brazilian electric utility Copel CPLE6.SA raised 5.2 billion reais ($1.06 billion), local newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the offering, which sold a mix of newly-issued shares with a stake owned by Brazil's southern state of Parana, was priced at 8.25 reais per share.

The move marks the second high-profile privatization in about a year of a power firm in Latin America's largest nation, after Brazil's federal government in June 2022 moved to dilute its stake in Eletrobras ELET6.SA.

The offering was increased by 15% due to high demand, the report said. The price represented a small discount over its Tuesday closing price.

($1 = 4.9006 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

