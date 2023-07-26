Brazil's Copel launches privatization share offering

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility Copel CPLE6.SA said on Wednesday it has launched a share offering that will ultimately privatize the company serving the southern state of Parana.

In a securities filing, Copel said the offering will initially total 549.17 million shares, but may end up increased by up to 15% depending on demand.

The utility said it will issue 229.89 million new shares as part of the offering, while Parana will sell 319.28 million shares from its stake in the company.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.