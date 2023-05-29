News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Copel hires banks, eyes possible privatization

May 29, 2023 — 06:55 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility Copel CPLE6.SA said on Monday it has hired financial institutions to manage a potential share offering that could privatize the state-run firm.

In a securities filing, Copel announced it has hired BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, Morgan Stanley and UBS Brasil to structure the offer, which is yet to be confirmed by the Brazilian state of Parana, which owns a majority of the company.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.