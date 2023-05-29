Brazil's Copel hires banks, eyes possible privatization

May 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility Copel CPLE6.SA said on Monday it has hired financial institutions to manage a potential share offering that could privatize the state-run firm.

In a securities filing, Copel announced it has hired BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, Morgan Stanley and UBS Brasil to structure the offer, which is yet to be confirmed by the Brazilian state of Parana, which owns a majority of the company.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

